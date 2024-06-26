ICC announces umpires for India vs England and Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup semi-finals

ICC, on Tuesday, announced the match officials for the two semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon were chosen as the on-field umpires for the first semi-final between Afghanistan and South Africa in the first half of June 27 (IST) in Trinidad. Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth(ICC)

An eight-run win against Bangladesh via DLS method secured safe passage from the Super 8s at Australia’s expense.

Afghanistan will make their maiden appearance in an ICC event semi-final. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to secure their first shot at a World Cup trophy by advancing to the T20 World Cup final on Saturday.

Richard Kettleborough will be the TV Umpire for the first semi-final, with Ahsan Raza in place as the Fourth Umpire.

In the second match, Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker will be in the middle as India and England meet for the second semi-final.

Reigning champions England booked their place in the final four with a 10-wicket win against co-hosts USA, while India put the finishing touches to a perfect Super 8s stage with a 24-run win over Australia.

Joel Wilson will be the TV Umpire for a re-run of the 2022 semi-final, which saw England come out on top, with Paul Reiffel in place as the fourth umpire in Guyana on 27 June.

India and South Africa are the only two unbeaten teams in the tournament so far. India won all three matches to finish on top of Group 1. Their opponents, defending champions England, faltered against South Africa to finish second in Group 2.

