e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar will not seek third term: Report

Shashank Manohar resigned for personal reasons in March 2016, only to defer his resignation a week later. He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term last year.

cricket Updated: Dec 10, 2019 14:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dubai
File image of ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar.
File image of ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar.(Getty Images)
         

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May next year, a national daily has reported.

Manohar, who was elected unopposed on a two-year term as the global governing body’s first independent chairman in May 2016, resigned for personal reasons in March the following year only to defer his resignation a week later.

Also Read: ‘He wanted to take a break but...’: Shastri weighs in on Dhoni’s future

He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term last year.

“I am not interested in continuing for another two-year term,” The Hindu quoted him as saying. “Majority of directors have requested me to continue but I have told them that I do not wish to do so.

“I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known next May.”

tags
top news
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Behind BJP confidence on CAB passage, support from friends, rivals and 2 exes
Behind BJP confidence on CAB passage, support from friends, rivals and 2 exes
Why and how Congress lost Karnataka byelection
Why and how Congress lost Karnataka byelection
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex-CJI
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex-CJI
US commission seeks sanctions against Amit Shah if citizenship bill passed
US commission seeks sanctions against Amit Shah if citizenship bill passed
The Mumbai connection that could hurt Kohli and Co in 3rd T20I at Wankhede
The Mumbai connection that could hurt Kohli and Co in 3rd T20I at Wankhede
After Cybertruck, Elon Musk’s Tesla is gearing up for electric ‘Cyberquad’ ATV
After Cybertruck, Elon Musk’s Tesla is gearing up for electric ‘Cyberquad’ ATV
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahShweta Basu PrasadKapil SharmaDelhi Kirari Market FireGmail New featurePrepaid PlansCRPFHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news