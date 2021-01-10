ICC condemns incident of racism during in Sydney Test, seeks report from CA

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has condemned the incidents of racism during Day 4 of the ongoing India vs Australia Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday and has asked Cricket Australia to look into the matter.

A group of six people was ejected from the SCG after the Indian team complained of racial abuse. Play was halted for close to 10 minutes after Mohammed Siraj walked up from the square-leg boundary and complained of racial slurs at the end of the 86th over in Australia's second innings.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has strongly condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents," the ICC said in a statement.

Fast bowler Siraj was fielding at square-leg boundary when he heard the racial remarks. Siraj brought up the matter with the umpire, after which stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane joined in. A while later, security guards escorted six people out of the ground.

Under the ICC Anti-Discrimination policy, Cricket Australia will now be required to investigate the issue and provide a report to the ICC on the incident and any action taken to ensure the issue has been dealt with appropriately.

"There is no place for discrimination in our sport and we are incredibly disappointed that a small minority of fans may think that this abhorrent behaviour is acceptable. We have a comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Policy in place that Members have to abide by and ensure is adhered to by fans and we welcome the action taken by ground authorities and Cricket Australia today," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

"We will provide Cricket Australia and the relevant authorities with our full support in any ensuing investigation as we will not tolerate any racism in our sport."

Incident of spectators directing discriminative remarks were first reported on Saturday after fast bowlers Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah complained that racial slurs were thrown at them. It happened on the stroke of stumps on Day 3. After the close of play, Rahane, Ashwin, Siraj and Bumrah were seen having an animated discussion with the umpires.

“As series hosts, we unreservedly apologize to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's head of integrity and security, said in a statement outlining the zero-tolerance policy toward racism.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket.”