ICC lambasted for passing 'ridiculous' verdict on Mohammed Siraj: 'Shubman Gill swears on live TV and...'

Former England pacer Stuart Broad didn't mince his words as he called out the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a lack of consistency when it comes to fining players for breaching the Code of Conduct. Broad alluded to Mohammed Siraj being docked 15 per cent of his match fees for giving a fiery send-off to Ben Duckett in the morning session of Day 4, but he questioned the match officials for letting India captain Shubman Gill off the hook despite him “swearing” on live television during the Lord's Test. ICC questioned over docking 15 per cent match fees of Mohammed Siraj for sending a fiery send off(AFP)

On the final session of Day 3, tempers reached a boiling point and Shubman Gill charged towards the stumps, telling Zak Crawley to “grow some f******* b***s” after the England opening batter wasted time to ensure India don't get a second over in before stumps on the third day of the Lord's Test match.

The aggression continued on the fourth day, and Siraj gave Ben Duckett a fiery send-off after taking his wicket. Both players got close to each other, and there was even a shoulder contact.

However, Broad believes either both Siraj and Gill should have been fined or the officials shouldn't have cracked the whip on either of them. He said “consistency is key” and the punishment should be there for everyone if they breach the ICC Code of Conduct.

“Find this ridiculous. Siraj 15% for aggressive celebration. Gill swears live on TV & carries on, and what? It’s either both or neither. Players aren’t and shouldn’t be robots, but consistency is key,” Broad wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Thrilling Day 5 awaits

The Lord's Test is going down to the wire, and both India and England have a realistic chance of going 2-1 up in the five-match series. On the final day, India need 135 more runs for the win while England need six more wickets.

At stumps on Day 4, India's score read 58/4 with KL Rahul unbeaten at the crease. Before the start of play on the final day, the ICC issued a statement, confirming Siraj has been docked 15 per cent of his match fees for his altercation with England opener Ben Duckett.

Apart from his match fees being docked, Siraj also saw one demerit point added to his disciplinary record. It was the second offence in a 24-month period for Siraj, bringing his tally of demerit points in a 24-month period to two.

The Indian pacer admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Ahsan Raza, and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd levelled the charge.