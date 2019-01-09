ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah retain number one position

India captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have retained their respective number one position in the updated ICC ODI player rankings, released on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who picked up 21 wickets at an average of 17 and strike-rate of 44.9 in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, leads the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers with 841 points.

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fast bowler Lachlan Ferguson have moved up to become joint-31st position holders after their credible performances during a 3-0 sweep over Sri Lanka.

Sodhi’s eight wickets in the series helped him climb up 26 slots and Ferguson’s seven wickets lifted him 12 places to a career-best position in the list. Sri Lanka captain and fast bowler Lasith Malinga has moved up three places to take the 46th place after finishing with seven scalps in the series.

In the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the incumbent number one and two with 899 points and 871 points respectively.

From New Zealand side, Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill retained their third and 14th positions after scoring 281 and 153 runs, respectively. Kane Williamson has dropped out of the top-10 to now hold the 11th position. Henry Nicholls has gained 21 places to take 59th position while Colin Munro has moved up from 58th to 56th place.

Niroshan Dickwella has moved up one place to 26th, Thisara Perera has upped 22 places to attain 65th, Kusal Perera has gained seven places to 66th, and Danushka Gunathilaka has moved up 11 places to attain the 82nd position from the Sri Lanka side.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 14:02 IST