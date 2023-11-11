'ICC officially announces IND vs NZ SF': Organiser's Diwali celebration video hints at PAK's WC exit before ENG match

The semifinal line-up is all but set for the 2023 World Cup. Second-placed South Africa are all set to take on Australia, who are in the third position in the points table, in the second semifinal of the tournament on November 16 while India, who were the first team to qualify for the knockouts, still await a confirmation on their semifinal opponent as New Zealand vie for the last slot against 1992 champions Pakistan. However, it seems ICC have "officially announced" the Blackcaps as India's opposition in the knockouts, thus ending Pakistan's World Cup campaign even before their final match against England on Saturday in Kolkata. ICC's Diwali video hints at Pakistan's World Cup exit even before England match

The equation for the final semifinal berth stands simple. New Zealand are in pole position to confirm it after their stellar five-wicket win against Sri Lanka in their final league game. The win improved their net run rate to +0.743. Pakistan stand a position below them, but just a win against England will not be enough for the side to confirm their clash against India in the semis. Although it would put them at par with New Zealand with same points from a win, their NRR of +0.036 implies that the margin of victory has to be enormous for them to secure the fourth spot in the points table. As it stands, Pakistan need to beat England by 287 runs if they bat first in bid to go past New Zealand on the NRR. And if they are put to bowl first, they need to put chase down the target in less than five overs.

Despite Pakistan still being mathematically alive in the race to make the semis, an ICC video on their Diwali celebration at the Gateway of India revealed that it will be India up against New Zealand in the semis. The three-minute clip shared on X on Friday night, which had dazzling 3D porjection on the Gateway of India in Mumbai, gave a short highlight of the World Cup tournament so far before it ended with pictures of four captains. It had Pat Cummins of Australia and South Africa's Temba Bavuma on one side and India skipper Rohit Sharma with New Zealand's Kane Williamson on the other side. And it was that very moment in the video that left many questioning if ICC has confirmed New Zealand's semifinal qualification ahead of Pakistan.

The semifinals will begin from November 15 onwards. If India face New Zealand in the semis, the match will take place in Mumbai on November 15 while the Australia-South Africa face-off will happen in Kolkata. And if Pakistan pull off the impossible, the venues will be reversed.

