e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Cricket / ICC proposes, fans bat for MS Dhoni as captain of decade

ICC proposes, fans bat for MS Dhoni as captain of decade

MS Dhoni was named captain of Cricket Australia’s (CA) ODI team of the decade on Tuesday.

cricket Updated: Dec 25, 2019 18:01 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
A file photo of MS Dhoni.
A file photo of MS Dhoni.(Getty Images)
         

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday asked fans to name their favourite captain of the decade and netizens patently picked MS Dhoni as their choice.

“Tell us who your favourite captain of the decade is,” the cricket governing body tweeted.

The fans took Twitter by storm to back India’s world cup-winning captain -- MS Dhoni.

 

A fan replied: “Favourite captain of the decade is MS Dhoni.”

An ardent Dhoni fan called the wicket-keeper batsman the ‘best ever Indian captain’ to name Dhoni as his favourite captain of the decade.

“MS DHONI all the way...The best ever Indian captain and one of the best in world cricket...,” the fan wrote.

Another fan opined that this decade belonged to Dhoni but in the coming decade, current India skipper Virat Kohli will surpass everyone.

READ: ‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea

“It’s about the decade. I think Virat will surpass everyone in the next decade. This decade belonged to Thala Dhoni.....,” the fans tweeted.

Also, Dhoni was named captain of Cricket Australia’s (CA) ODI team of the decade on Tuesday.

tags
top news
BJP lost Jharkhand because of ‘Jaichands’, says Raghubar Das
BJP lost Jharkhand because of ‘Jaichands’, says Raghubar Das
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why
For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news