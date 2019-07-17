ICC reacts after overthrow controversy in World Cup final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally spoken out regarding the overthrow controversy that took place during the recently-concluded World Cup final between England and New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday. The international cricket body said it is not part of their policy to make comments regarding the decisions that are taken on the field by the umpires.

“The umpires take decisions on the field with their interpretation of the rules and we don’t comment on any decisions as a matter of policy,” an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by Foxsports.com.au.

During the final over in England’s chase of 241 on Sunday at Lord’s, Stokes accidentally knocked the ball coming in from deep midwicket fielder and deflected it off to the third man boundary, while attempting to dive for his crease with an outstretched bat in a bid to complete his second run.

After consultation with Marais Erasmus and the rest of his umpiring colleagues, Kumar Dharmasena signalled six runs for the incident, meaning that England -- who by then seemed to be drifting out of contention needing nine runs from three balls -- were suddenly right back in the hunt for their World Cup glory needing three more from two.

Amid the furore over umpires call to give an extra run when a throw struck Ben Stokes’ bat in the World Cup final, it has now come to light that the all-rounder had asked the umpires to take away the four overthrows which ultimately proved to be decisive in England’s win over New Zealand.

James Anderson, Stokes’ Test team-mate, has revealed that the all-rounder, who was hugely apologetic the moment the incident happened, had appealed to the umpires to overturn their decision.

“The etiquette in cricket is if the ball is thrown at the stumps and it hits you and goes into a gap in the field you don’t run,” Sydney Morning Herald quoted Anderson as telling BBC’s Tailenders podcast.

“But if it goes to the boundary, in the rules it’s four and you can’t do anything about it.

“I think, talking to Michael Vaughan who saw him after the game, Ben Stokes actually went to the umpires and said, ‘Can you take that four runs off. We don’t want it’.

“But it’s in the rules and that’s the way it is,” he added.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 15:12 IST