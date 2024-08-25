‘ICC should withdraw Test playing status’: Pakistan shown no mercy after humiliating loss to Bangladesh in 1st Test

Bangladesh scripted history on Sunday by registering their first-ever Test win over Pakistan, and they did it style with a 10-wicket thrashing to the hosts. Pakistan failed to match the intensity and were outclassed by Bangladesh who stamped their authority over the hosts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. It was the 14th time when the two teams clashed against each other, and Najmul Hossain Shanto's side etched their name in history by writing a glorious chapter in Bangladesh's Test cricket history. They had to wait for 23 years to register their first-ever Test win over Pakistan. Bangladesh's Shadman Islam (2R) and Zakir Hasan (2L) greet Pakistan's players after their team's win at the end of the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match.(AFP)

Pakistan just failed to get their plans right even before the start of the match as they picked an all-pace attack for the clash, while Bangladesh spinners ruled the roost in the second innings. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared seven wickets amongst them in Pakistan's second innings as they were bundled out for just 146.

Skipper Shan Masood also made a poor judgement while declaring the first innings for 448/6. In reply, Mushfiqur Rahim slammed 191 runs as Bangladesh scored 565 runs to take a crucial lead.

Pakistan trailed by 117 runs in the first innings, but their batters failed to regroup; Mohammad Rizwan top-scoring with 51 to showcase some fightback once again but didn't get much support from the other end.

Also Read | Shan Masood ends silence on playing four pacers, declaration call amid criticism after Bangladesh script historic win

Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan didn't have any problem while chasing the 30-run target as they completed the task in just 6.3 overs to register a historic victory.

The cricket fans on X went berserk as Pakistan faced the wrath of trolls after an embarrassing defeat in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan's poor run at home in Test continues…

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0, with the final Test starting in Rawalpindi from August 30.

Earlier, in a dramatic first session, Bangladesh set up their victory as Pakistan limped to 108-6 and lost five wickets. Pakistan’s middle-order batters were guilty of throwing away their wickets against the two spinners, Shakib and Mehidy.

The defeat extended Pakistan’s barren run in red-ball cricket at home to five losses and four draws since it last beat South Africa at Rawalpindi in 2021.

The second Test will also be played at Rawalpindi from next Friday after it was moved from Karachi due to the ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium.