ICC T20 World Cup to be shifted to UAE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly - Report

It is all but official now that the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year, will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation in the country. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly informed news agency PTI that the board has already intimated International Cricket Coucil (ICC) about the eventuality.

"We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out," Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

The decision comes after the ICC had given the BCCI a four-week window, at the start of the month, to decide and inform whether India could host the marquee event considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The shift comes just months after the BCCI decided to reschedule the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE. The tournament was earlier postponed indefinitely in early May after the bio bubble of several franchises was breached and players and staff members had tested positive for Covid-19 during the devastating second wave in India.

The ICC had to cancel the T20 World Cup last year, which was to be held in Australia, due to the Covid-19 situation. The window was given to the BCCI, which had successfully hosted the IPL 2020 in UAE.

The emergence of the UAE as a safe destination to host cricketing events was further strengthened when the PCB successfully completed the remainder of the PSL season a few days back.

(With PTI inputs)