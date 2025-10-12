ICC takes action against Jayden Seales, punishes Windies pacer for hitting Yashasvi Jaiswal: ‘Inappropriate, dangerous’

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and 25 per cent of his match fees has been deducted after he was found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct. The incident happened on the opening day of the second Test between West Indies and India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 24-year-old was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match.” Jayden Seales reprimanded by ICC for breaching Code of Conduct. (AFP)

Apart from being docked his match fees, one demerit point has also been added to the pacer's disciplinary record, taking his total demerit points tally to two in a two-year period. Earlier, a demerit point was given to Seales in a Test match against Bangladesh in December 2024.

The opening day of the second Test between India and the West Indies saw Seales fielding the ball on his follow-through in the 29th over. It was then that he hurled the ball towards the opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, hitting him on the pads.

Seales did not accept the sanction lying down, as he contested the punishment by match referee Andy Pycroft; therefore, a formal hearing was necessary.

In his defence, Seales argued that he was attempting a run-out. However, the match referee, after seeing the replays from different angles, concluded that the throw was not needed. Pycroft also stated that it was inappropriate as the batter was in his crease when Seales hit him on the pads.

“On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge,” the ICC stated in an official release.

It is worth mentioning that a Level 1 breach carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, while a maximum penalty is 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

West Indies show some fight

After being bundled out for 248 in their first innings, West Indies showed some fight after India enforced the follow-on. John Campbell and Shai Hope led the charge for the visitors as they frustrated on Day 3 of the Delhi Test.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul as India bundled out the West Indies for 248. India had won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts posted 518/5 in the first innings owing to centuries by Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill.