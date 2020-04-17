e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ICC talks about staging T20 World Cup amidst COVID-19 crisis

ICC talks about staging T20 World Cup amidst COVID-19 crisis

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 but with all sporting events either postponed or cancelled due to the global health crisis, the fate of the tournament remains uncertain.

cricket Updated: Apr 17, 2020 17:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
T20 World Cup.
T20 World Cup.(ICC)
         

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is not in a hurry to take a decision whether the T20 World Cup should be postponed in the wake of COVID-19 or staged as scheduled, saying it is “exploring all options” as part of its comprehensive contingency planning for all its events.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 but with all sporting events either postponed or cancelled due to the global health crisis, the fate of the tournament remains uncertain.

With Australia sealing its borders and putting restrictions on travel to contain the dreaded disease, there have been speculations that the T20 World Cup could be postponed to next year or held inside closed doors.

“We are continuing with our planning for ICC events as they are, but given the rapidly evolving situation as a prudent and responsible measure we are also undertaking a comprehensive contingency planning exercise,” an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by SkySport.

“This includes exploring all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic.”The T20 World Cup is still six months away and ICC said it will take a decision after consulting all stakeholders, including the Australian government.

“We will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government and will take decisions at the appropriate time,” the spokesperson said.

“We will utilise all the data and information available to us to ensure we can take well-informed, responsible decisions that are in the best interests of our sport.”Former captain Allan Border and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have already given a thumbs down to the prospect of the tournament happening without spectators, while former batsman Simon Katich and wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey feel delaying the event remains an option.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
From reverse repo rate to dividend move: Understanding RBI’s announcements
From reverse repo rate to dividend move: Understanding RBI’s announcements
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
RBI announces reverse repo rate cut, other measures: Who said what
RBI announces reverse repo rate cut, other measures: Who said what
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
‘Even the best has little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best has little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
How Citroen C5 Aircross SUV plans to bring down Jeep, Hyundai’s India dominance
How Citroen C5 Aircross SUV plans to bring down Jeep, Hyundai’s India dominance
Doctors’ hostel of Mumbai’s largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases
Doctors’ hostel of Mumbai’s largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cricket news