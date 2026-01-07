ICC tells Bangladesh to play in India, BCB denies ultimatum

New Delhi: Following talks between International Cricket Council and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to discuss the status of Bangladesh’s matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup, it was learnt that the cricket’s world governing body has asked BCB to play their matches in India or forfeit points. BCB officials on conditions of anonymity have denied any such ultimatum had been given to them. Mustafizur Rahman has been released by KKR after instruction from the BCCI and will not play in IPL 2026. (PTI)

BCB had written to ICC that they will not be able to send the Bangladesh cricket team to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup matches, citing security concerns.

It is believed in India that BCB’s reasoning has little to do with ground realities and is purely political, in response to Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman being released from IPL 2026 by Kolkata Knight Riders on the directive of the Indian cricket board (BCCI).

This argument is likely to have been raised on the discussion table to avoid a late schedule change, which could not only have forced Bangladesh’s league matches out of India to be held by co-costs Sri Lanka, but also subsequent rounds, if they go further in the tournament.

It was learned that ICC has informed BCB that it has no credible or specific threat to the Bangladesh team if they travel to India for the World Cup. ICC thus will stick with the schedule announced so far at this stage.

BCB president and former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam has denied to HT that such an ultimatum has been given to BCB by ICC.

The Bangladesh interim government has raised the ante following Rahman’s IPL release, refusing permission to its cricket board for playing World Cup matches in India and banning IPL telecast in Bangladesh.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla had informal discussions with ICC chairman Jay Shah on Monday at BCCI’s Mumbai headquarters. The BCCI and ICC have not made any comments on the matter.

“We, along with all the directors of the cricket board, held two meetings before taking the decision and at this moment we do not feel secure sending our team to India to play the World Cup,” BCB president Aminul Islam is quoted by ESPN Cricinfo as having told reporters on Monday.

“So we wrote a letter to the ICC, and in that we clearly stated what we wanted to say. Because to us, security appeared to be a major concern and that is what we are following. We have sent an email to the ICC and we are expecting them to tell us to have a meeting with them soon where we will express our concern,” he said.

“But what our next step will be depends on the reply to the email we have sent. We do not know what feedback will come (from ICC), but the clauses we have given are within the MPO. We are not communicating with the BCCI because this is an ICC event. We are communicating with the ICC,” he said.

The development comes nearly a month before the 20-team tournament starts in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 and concludes on March 8. Bangladesh, placed in Group C, are scheduled to play their first three matches in Kolkata: on February 7 (vs West Indies), February 9 (vs Italy) and February 14 (vs England) with their final group game, against Nepal, in Mumbai on February 17.