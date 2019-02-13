ICC Test rankings: India continue to occupy top spot, England slip to 5th position

England have slipped to fifth position in the ICC men’s Test team rankings after their 2-1 loss to West Indies in the series that culminated in St Lucia.

Starting the series with the objective of winning it to remain at the third position, England slipped behind New Zealand and Australia as they have lost four points and are now on 104.

Australia edged them on decimals after winning both Tests of their recent two-match series against Sri Lanka that helped them gain three points.

West Indies have gained seven points and moved up to 77 but remained at the eighth position in the points table led by India with 116 points and South Africa second with 110. New Zealand are third with 107 points.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 18:09 IST