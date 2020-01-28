ICC U19 World Cup LIVE: India eye good start against Australia

India vs Australia, live updates: India will take on Australia in perhaps the biggest match of the Under 19 World Cup this year. While India have been clinical in the group stages, Australia triumphed in a close match against England. India’s bowling, especially the spinners, looks sorted, though they might want even more from their fast bowlers. The batsmen have pedigree and they look well-equipped to handle any bowling attack. Australia have been extremely up and down in the tournament so far, but their win against England showed that they have batting till number 10. It promises to be a fascinating contest.

13:49 hrs IST Sully comeback Connor Sully did concede a four and a six but his comeback has been brilliant. He was able to trouble both the batsmen with his bowling line and this will be a good contest. IND 12/0





13:47 hrs IST Cautious start 3 overs gone and India are 12 for no loss. Cautious start to the innings by both openers and although Jaiswal did go for a few big shots, the plan is clearly to preserve their wicket at the moment.





13:35 hrs IST Match Starts Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena start proceedings for India while Matthew Willans was handed the ball in the first over. This will be an interesting battle as India will look to start well against their much-fancied opponents.





13:15 hrs IST Playing XIs India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh Australia U19 (Playing XI): Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey(c), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe(w), Corey Kelly, Connor Sully, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans





13:12 hrs IST Australia will bowl first Australia have won the toss and will field first



