ICC U19 World Cup LIVE: India eye good start against Australia
Catch all the live updates from the under 19 World Cup between India and Australia.
-
13:49 hrs IST
Sully comeback
-
13:47 hrs IST
Cautious start
-
13:35 hrs IST
Match Starts
-
13:15 hrs IST
Playing XIs
-
13:12 hrs IST
Australia will bowl first
-
12:49 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
India vs Australia, live updates: India will take on Australia in perhaps the biggest match of the Under 19 World Cup this year. While India have been clinical in the group stages, Australia triumphed in a close match against England. India’s bowling, especially the spinners, looks sorted, though they might want even more from their fast bowlers. The batsmen have pedigree and they look well-equipped to handle any bowling attack. Australia have been extremely up and down in the tournament so far, but their win against England showed that they have batting till number 10. It promises to be a fascinating contest.
Sully comeback
Connor Sully did concede a four and a six but his comeback has been brilliant. He was able to trouble both the batsmen with his bowling line and this will be a good contest. IND 12/0
Cautious start
3 overs gone and India are 12 for no loss. Cautious start to the innings by both openers and although Jaiswal did go for a few big shots, the plan is clearly to preserve their wicket at the moment.
Match Starts
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena start proceedings for India while Matthew Willans was handed the ball in the first over. This will be an interesting battle as India will look to start well against their much-fancied opponents.
Playing XIs
India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh
Australia U19 (Playing XI): Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey(c), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe(w), Corey Kelly, Connor Sully, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans
Australia will bowl first
Australia have won the toss and will field first
Hello and welcome
It promises to be a battle of the wrist spinners as India are all set to take on Australia in the first quarter-final of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup.