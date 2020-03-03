ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals: What if rain decides to play spoilsport in Sydney?

cricket

India have never went past the semi-final stage in the history of Women’s T20 World Cup but the ‘Women in Blue’ will look to change that when they lock horns against England at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. Indian eves were beaten by England at similar stage in the last edition of the tournament and Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops will have an added incentive to get the better of their opponent in the blockbuster encounter.

In the other semi-final clash, South Africa will lock horns against Australia and the match will take place after the completion of the India-England clash at the same venue. The Proteas ended Group B as table toppers after their last group match against West Indies was called off due to rain.

Rain decided the fate of Group B and it could very well turn up to complicate things in the semi-finals as well. Considering both matches are set to take place at the same venue, rain factor cannot be discounted for as far as teams securing a place in the final in concerned.

According to rules, both innings should have at least five overs if is to be called as a T20I. However, in ICC tournaments, the minimum over limit goes to 10 overs per side. So if rain forces the match to be less than 10 overs per innings, the match will be washed out.

Also, there is no reserve day for the semi-finals so if the matches do get washed out, India and South Africa will progress into the championship clash on the basis of finishing top of their respective groups. It must be noted that there is a reserve day for the final, unlike the semis.