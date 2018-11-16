ICC Women’s World T20, India vs Australia Live Streaming - When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

After a controlled performance to clinch the last four berth on a slow track, the Indian women’s team will be considering their final group showdown against Australia on Saturday as a practice to take over tough challenges in the semi-finals.

With momentum firmly on both sides, India and Australia would also like to test their middle-order to provide their players with clear roles. Despite the stunts, the aim to dominate the opposition is the common drive as the ‘Women in Blue’ are learning the commanding game, while the three-time champions in the shortest format are the experts.

When is the World T20I match between India and Australia?

The India vs Ireland Women’s World T20 match is on November 17, 2018.

Where will the World T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The India vs Ireland Women’s World T20 match will be played in Guyana at the Providence Stadium.

What time does the World T20I match between India and Australia begin?

The World T20I match between India and Ireland will begin at 20:30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World T20I match between India and Australia?

The World T20I match between India and Australia will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World T20I match between India and Australia?

World T20I match between India and Australia live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 20:18 IST