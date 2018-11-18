ICC Women’s World T20: Smriti Mandhana slams 55-ball 83 against Australia, joins elite list

Opener Smriti Mandhana has joined an elite list of Indian cricketers after slamming her sixth T20I fifty against Australia in the team’s last group at the ICC Women’s World T20 on Saturday.

Mandhana slammed 83 off 55 deliveries and powered India to 167/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The ‘Women in Blue’ restricted Australia for just 119 to record a 48 run win and top group B.

Before the clash against Australia, Mandhana was having a quite WT20 and had scores of 2, 26 and 33 in the first three matches against New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland respectively. But the southpaw roared back to life Australia and took them apart, hitting nine fours and three huge sixes during the course of her innings.

Mandhana became only the third Indian after Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur to go past the 1000-run mark in T20Is.

2283 runs in 80 innings - Mithali Raj

1870 runs in 81 innings – Harmanpreet Kaur

1012 runs in 49 innings – Smriti Mandhana

Also, Mandhana became the second fastest Indian after Mithali to go past the 1000-run mark in the shortest format of the game.

Following the end of the match, Mandhana stated that she was unhappy in the way she was getting dismissed in the tournament and wanted to make it count against Australia — who were touted as the top contender for the title.

“I was disappointed with the way I was getting out in the first few games and wanted to make it count today (Saturday). I always enjoy batting with Harry (Harmanpreet Kaur) and it’s very easy to keep up the run-rate when we both bat. Against a good side (like Australia), you need to come good and today it clicked for our team,” Mandhana said during the post match presentation.

