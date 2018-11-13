ICC Women’s WT20: Kapp, Ismail script opening win for South Africa

Despite the rain interruptions, South Africa and Sri Lanka played out a full match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, on Monday, 12 November, with the South Africans emerging victors by seven wickets.

Once Dane van Niekerk chose to bowl with rain expected, Marizanne Kapp (1/13) and Shabnim Ismail (3/10) proved why they make for such a potent attack, reducing the Sri Lankans to 5/2.

ALSO READ: ICC Women’s World T20 2018 full schedule – date & time of all the matches

Shashikala Siriwardene, the former captain, offered the main resistance, before Dilani Manodara’s cameo of 20 off 12 balls pushed Sri Lanka to 99/8, giving them a fair total to defend.

With rain at the innings break, there was a chance that DLS might come into play, and losing two quick wickets at the start of their innings to be 6/2 themselves didn’t flatter South Africa’s par score.

But Kapp, promoted to No.3, survived when the ball hit her stumps but the bails didn’t get dislodged, and anchored the chase with van Niekerk. Their 67-run stand helped the side reach the target in 18.3 overs.

South Africa, for whom this was the first game of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018, next play the Windies on Wednesday, while Sri Lanka meet Bangladesh in the early game the same day.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 13:59 IST