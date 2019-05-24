ICC World Cup 2019: ‘About last night’ – Ravi Shastri shares picture with Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri was pictured sharing a photograph with legendary India cricketer Kapil Dev and current skipper Virat Kohli during an event in London on Thursday.

Kohli will look to emulate Kapil’s heroics as the former all-rounder led the Indian team to a historic victory at the 1983 edition of the World Cup. ((Schedule, venues, news - Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019))

Shastri uploaded the image on social media for the world to see and his post read: “About last night - with @cricketworldcup winning skipper Kapil Dev and #TeamIndia captain @virat.kohli #CWC19”.

The showpiece event is scheduled to be played from May 30 to July 14. Hosts England will take on South Africa in the first match of the tournament while India will play their first contest against the Proteas on June 5.

On the eve of the first warm-up match, all 10 captains got together for a media round and spoke on various topics at length. India captain Virat Kohli opined England are the team to watch out for in the tournament.

“The way I look at it, there’s always going to be a huge fan-base for us anywhere we play in the world. But I have to agree with Aaron, I think England is probably - in their conditions - the most strong side in this tournament, but I also agree with Morgs, that all ten teams are so well balanced and so strong, and the fact that this is a tournament where we have to play everyone once, makes it all the more challenging. I think that’s going to be the best thing about this tournament, I see this as probably one of the most competitive World Cups that people are going to see,” Kohli was quoted as saying by the ICC.

First Published: May 24, 2019 14:39 IST