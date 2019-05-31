ICC World Cup 2019: Andre Russell enters WC with massive world record

There has been a lot of talk about 500 being an achievable total in ICC World Cup 2019 and apart from hosts England, if there is any team that looks likely in making that a reality, that is West Indies.

West Indies have a lot of firepower in their batting line-up with most of their batters being natural six-hitters. They even gave a glimpse of their big-hitting prowess during their warm-up game against New Zealand, putting a total of 421.

Shai Hope scored a sparkling century. But if West Indies want to become the first side in the history of ODI cricket to score 500 then one would have to believe that Chris Gayle and Andre Russell will have to play major roles.

West Indies start their World campaign against Pakistan on Friday and Russell will enter into the tournament as a World Record holder. Russell comes into the World Cup with a strike rate of 130.45 - The best for any player in ODI cricket. (Min 500 balls faced)

In his 52 ODIs, Russell has scored 998 runs and is only 2 runs away from scoring 1000 ODI runs.

Russell also has a good record against Pakistan in World Cup matches.

Russell smashed a 13-ball 42 with four sixes and then took three wickets as Pakistan were blown away in World Cup 2015.

The hard-hitting all-rounder was in great form in the warm-up game against New Zealand, where he scored 54 runs off just 25 balls.

First Published: May 31, 2019 13:24 IST