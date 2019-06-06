ICC World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies: Nathan Coulter-Nile creates unique World Cup record

Australia allrounder Nathan Coutler-Nile on Thursday created a unique World Cup record against West Indies. After being coming out to bat at no. 8, the right-handed batsman hammered 92 runs in 60 balls to help his side reach the total of 288 before being bowled out.

In doing so, the 31-year-old registered the record of scoring the most runs by a batsman at no. 8 in a World Cup tournament. He also registered the second highest score registered by a batsman at no. 8, only after Chris Woakes’ 95, which he scored against Sri Lanka in 2016.

Speaking on his innings, Coulter-Nile said: “It was good fun out there. Carey took his time, he was 0 off 13 balls and then 25 off 25 suddenly. It is that sort of a wicket. You have to take your time to get used to it.”

He further added: “Hope so, we have enough runs on the board. We have given ourselves a chance. Awesome innings by Steve Smith.”

Well done #nathancoulternile what an innings... Should have changed the bat.Really deserved a hundred ... And #stevesmith contrasting but equally important . The Aussies have got this #AUSvsWI #CWC2019 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 6, 2019

That’s called some come back by @stevesmith49 and especially what a knock by Coulter-nile, let's see how WI respond. #CWC19 #AUSvWI — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 6, 2019

Nathan Coulter Nile out for an incredible 92 🎉

Hopefully not his highest score for the @cricketworldcup #FBC#AusvWi — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) June 6, 2019

For West Indies, who had a four-pronged pace attack, Carlos Brathwaite was the most successful bowler with 3/67 while his fast bowling colleagues Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell took two wickets apiece.

