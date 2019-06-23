ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh Predicted XI against Afghanistan - two changes expected

Bangladesh had a tough outing against Australia as they failed to chase down the massive 382-run target. Despite a ton from Mushfiqur Rahim and a fifty from Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh fell short by 48 runs.

Going into the fixture against Afghanistan on Monday, Bangladesh would look to make a batting change and a bowling change as well, to give themselves the best chance.

Rubel Hossain, who was hammered for 83 runs in 9 overs, is likely to be replaced by spinner Mohammad Saifuddin. The spinner was excellent against Sri Lanka and picked up two wickets. He can also give Bangladesh a batting option lower down the order.

Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza is also likely to sit out Shabbir Rahman who was dismissed for a duck against the Aussies. Mohammad Mithun could likely see a return to the playing XI.

Here is Bangladesh Predicted XI against Afghanistan:

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 17:04 IST