ICC World Cup 2019: Brett Lee picks his man of the tournament

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has picked David Warner to be the player of the tournament in the upcoming World Cup. Lee believes Warner is hungry to score runs and this should hold him in great shape in the marquee tournament.

“[He] looks hungry - batting the best I’ve ever seen him bat,” Lee told Foxsports.com.au at Fox Cricket’s World Cup launch on Tuesday. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

David Warner, who was making a comeback to the Indian Premier League after serving a year-long ban, was at his rampant best as he smacked 692 runs at an average of 69.20. His form at the top of the order will be a massive shot in the arm for Aaron Finch’s side.

“It was a more - I use the word ‘hungry’ because you can see it in his eyes and the shots he played. He wasn’t lost in his batting. He wasn’t throwing his wicket away,” Lee added.

“Warner was probably targeted before through the press about getting a good 30 or 40 and then throwing away a potential hundred. But he did not do that,” the former fast bowler said.

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh also felt that other teams in the tournament will be wary of the threat posed by Australia.

“Every side will be wary of Australia. They know the potential of the Australian side. There’s been turmoil in Australian cricket over the last 12 months, but that has been put aside now. We’ve got our best players available to be picked in Smith and Warner,” ICC quoted Waugh, as saying.

First Published: May 22, 2019 14:58 IST