ICC World Cup 2019: David Warner, Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja script WC records for Australia

Australian top-order batsmen were in fine form and scripted couple of rare records during the team’s ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

David Warner struck majestic ton and his 166 powered Australia to a mammoth score of 381/6 in 50 overs. Skipper Aaron Finch slammed 53 while Usman Khawaja finally came good in the World Cup as he hit a masterful 89.

The three run-getters have now entered the history books as this is the first time all three Australian top-order batsmen have scored more than fifty runs in an innings in the World Cup.

Also, Warner struck century stands with both Finch and Khawaja and this is also the first instance that there have been century stands for the first and second wicket for Australia in the World Cup

This sensational batting from the Aussie trio helped Australia post their second-highest total ever in the history of World Cup. Australia’s best remains 417/6 against Afghanistan which they hit during the 2015 edition of the tournament.

Also, this is the second highest team total against Bangladesh in World Cup. England had scored 386/6 in Cardiff earlier in the tournament. Australia surpassed India’s score of 370/4, which they hit during the 2011 edition of the tournament.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 20:32 IST