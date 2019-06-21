World Cup 2019: Mohammad Hafeez defends skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed for overlooking Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s toss advice

Veteran Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez opened up on the controversy surrounding Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed opting to bowl against India in the World Cup fixture earlier this month. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, before the start of the match, had tweeted that the skipper should elect to bat unless the pitch is damp. But Ahmed decided to bowl, and saw India posting a mammoth total of 336/5. In reply, Pakistan could only post 212/6 and lost the match.

Speaking to Pakistan’s Geo TV, Hafeez said that the team decision cannot be taken on what someone has tweeted. “It was a team decision and that cannot be made on what someone has tweeted. It was the team’s decision. We didn’t bowl well and that’s why we lost that game,” he said.

The right-handed batsman added: “We failed collectively as a team. We could not produce a team effort and individual brilliance did not help us either. In cricket these days, you need team performance... inputs from everyone.”

“We can’t blame any single person, everyone is responsible for failing to deliver,” he added.

Pakistan will next face off against South Africa on Sunday, after which they will take on New Zealand (June 26), Afghanistan (June 29) and Bangladesh (July 5).

Speaking on Pakistan’s chances of making it through to the semifinals, Hafeez said: “All is not finished for us. We are focused on our next game and we are eager to win that match. We got ample time after the India game to regroup for a new beginning.”

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 21:23 IST