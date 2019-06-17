ICC World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan: England Predicted XI against Afghanistan - Couple of changes expected

England will be looking to continue their brilliant run of form in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on Afghanistan in Southampton on Tuesday. The hosts have won three out of their four group stage encounters till now and with an impressive net run rate of +1.557, they are fourth in the points table.

In their previous match, Joe Root’s unbeaten century and a brilliant all-round performance led Eoin Morgan-led England to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over West Indies in a one-sided match.

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood took three wickets apiece as England bowled the Windies out for a modest 212 after winning the toss, and Root’s 100 not out took them to their target with more than 16 overs to spare.

“It’s obviously nice for this hundred to mean something and for us to win. It was a great toss to win and important we followed through on that,” said man-of-the-match Root, who also took two key wickets.

“You pride yourself on working it out as a batsman, building big partnerships either when setting or closing down a chase like we did today. It was a really good team effort and performance.”

However, the only downside for England were injuries to captain Eoin Morgan and opening batsman Jason Roy which forced them to leave the field and forced changes in the batting order.

Roy was ruled out of the next two matches and as a result, James Vince is expected to take his place as Jonny Bairstow’s opening partner. Morgan is also doubtful for the game against Afghanistan and as a result, Moeen Ali will be his replacement with Jos Buttler taking over the captaincy duties.

England Predicted XI: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:59 IST