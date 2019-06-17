ICC World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan - Top five player battles

England will be looking to continue their brilliant run of form in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on Afghanistan in Southampton on Tuesday. The hosts have won three out of their four group stage encounters till now and with an impressive net run rate of +1.557, they are fourth in the points table. Afghanistan, on the other hand, has lost all of their four encounters and are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.638.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 players battles from England vs Afghanistan -

Joe Root vs Aftab Alam

Joe Root impressed with an unbeaten century that sealed an eight-wicket win for the hosts against West Indies and that was his second hundred of the tournament after his first one against Pakistan. However, Aftab Alam is an experienced campaigner for Afghanistan and he will be looking to dismiss Root early in the innings.

Hashmatullah Shahidi vs Mark Wood

Mark Wood has been a top performer for England with 7 wickets from 3 matches and he is responsible for dismissing the top order batsmen in any game. However, in Hashmatullah Shahidi, he will facing a tough opposition who is known for his strokeplay and this battle will be an enjoyable one for the fans.

Ben Stokes vs Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan’s spin bowling attack as the youngster is capable of delivering a stellar performance in the game. Rashid entered the World Cup at the back of 17 wickets in the concluded 2019 IPL. He returned with the figures of 2-17 against Sri Lanka. However, Ben Stokes is a stalwart for England when it comes to batting in the middle overs and he will be looking to attack Rashid before he can settle down.

Najibullah Zadran vs Adil Rashid

Najibullah Zadran is the top scorer for Afghanistan in the ongoing competition and he has established himself as one of the mainstays of the Afghanistan batting line-up. However, the consistency of Adil Rashid has been quite commendable in the tournament and he will be a huge threat to the Afghanistan batsmen.

Jos Buttler vs Hamid Hassan

Jos Buttler has enjoyed a brilliant run of form in the tournament till now and he has provided a couple of late flourishes to help England post challenging totals on the board. Buttler scored a quick-fire knock of 103 runs off just 76 balls against Pakistan and he also slammed 64 off just 44 balls against Bangladesh. However, the raw pace of Hamid Hassan can cause him some problems and if Hamid can dismiss him early, it will a huge boost for his side.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 23:16 IST