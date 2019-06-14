ICC World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies: Joe Root achieves rare feat against West Indies

Joe Root became only the second player after Sri Lanka’s Arvinda de Silva to score a century, take 2 wickets and 2 catches in the same ODI innings as he achieved the feat against West Indies in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Friday.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Arvinda de Silva scored an unbeaten 107, took 3 wickets and 2 catches against Australia at Lahore, which was the final of the 1996 World Cup. Root, on the other hand, scored his second century of the ongoing World Cup and took the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer (both caught and bowled).

Root’s classy unbeaten century led England to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over West Indies.

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood took three wickets apiece as England bowled the Windies out for a modest 212 after winning the toss, and Root’s 100 not out took the hosts and tournament favourites to their target with more than 16 overs to spare.

England’s third win in four matches lifted them to second in the 10-team standings while West Indies are sixth following their second loss.

“It’s obviously nice for this hundred to mean something and for us to win. It was a great toss to win and important we followed through on that,” said man-of-the-match Root, who also took two key wickets.

“You pride yourself on working it out as a batsman, building big partnerships either when setting or closing down a chase like we did today. It was a really good team effort and performance.”

