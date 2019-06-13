ICC World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies: West Indies predicted XI against England - Andre Russell, Evin Lewis to return

West Indies’ solid start to the World Cup has now hit a hiccup. The Jason Holder-led side picked up a seven-wicket win in their opening game against Pakistan. But the side lost their second match against Australia by 15 wickets and then, the third game against South Africa was abandoned due to rain.

Windies were forced to make two changes due to injury and Andre Russell and Evin Lewis were forced to sit out and Kemar Roach and Darren Bravo made it into the team. But going up agains the tournament favourites England, Windies are likely to bring back both the players.

Both the players are heavy hitters of the ball and consolidate West Indies’ batting line-up. Their presence will only trouble Kiwi and will make the bowlers to constantly think and adapt.

Bravo and Roach, in comparison, are slightly slow hitters of the ball as compared to the two players. Against a tough side like England, Windies will want to put their best side.

Here is West Indies’ predicted XI against England

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 16:20 IST