ICC World Cup 2019: From selfie obsession to worst dancer, Rohit Sharma reveals secrets about India teammates - Watch

Rohit Sharma has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team in the recent past and in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019, he will be playing a major role in deciding his team’s fortune.

However, ahead of the tournament, he was found in a light mood as he spilled beans on his India teammates in a video posted by the official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Twitter.

The questions ranged from the player with selfie obsession to worst dancer and Rohit was quite candid with his answers. Hardik Pandya featured prominently in his answers while he took blame for some of them.

Rohit Sharma dishes the dirt on his teammates.

They don't call him The Hitman for nothing 😂

Trent Boult starred with the ball as New Zealand thrashed India in a World Cup warm-up match at the Oval on Saturday.

The left-arm seamer exploited overcast conditions and a pitch with plenty of grass cover to finish with four for 33 as India were skittled out for just 179 in 39.2 overs.

Ross Taylor (71) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (67) both spent useful time in the middle as the Black Caps won with almost 13 overs to spare.

New Zealand begin their World Cup campaign proper against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on June 1, with India facing South Africa in Southampton on June 5.

First Published: May 27, 2019 12:17 IST