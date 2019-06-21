ICC World Cup 2019: Glenn McGrath names the most impressive fast bowler

Legendary Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath heaped praise on India’s Jasprit Bumrah. McGrath, who lauded India’s pace battery for their consistency, singled out Bumrah, terming him the most impressive bowler going around.

“They (Indian seamers) were impressive during their tour to Australia and even out-bowled us. I am particularly impressed with Jasprit Bumrah,” McGrath was quoted as saying by Times of India.

McGrath credited the short run-up and unusual action for Bumrah’s success. “Bumrah bowls fast in a short run up and has a unique action,” said McGrath.

The three-time World champion made the comments during his short trip to India. McGrath was in Dhoni’s hometown Ranchi as a part of MRF Pace Foundation’s talent hunt program.

Bumrah, currently ranked No. 1 in ODIs, has been spearheading India’s bowling attack in the World Cup. Bumrah has already picked up 5 wickets in the tournament so far. He started well against South Africa by making the new-ball talk and backed up his performance against Australia with a three-for. He did go wicketless against Pakistan but he once again tied one end up with his disciplined line and length.

Bumrah will have a new bowling partner in Mohammad Shami in India’s next World Cup match against Afghanistan after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out for a couple of games due to a hamstring injury.

McGrath who worked with the Jharkhand U-23 and U-19 pacers said that the youngsters were talented, skilled and physically strong.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 13:07 IST