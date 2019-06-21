ICC World Cup 2019: Hassan Ali deletes tweet backing India to win World Cup title

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali deleted a tweet where he backed India to win the ICC World Cup 2019 after the Virat Kohli-led team defeated Pakistan in their group stage encounter.

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS) in Manchester and after the match, a user tweeted congratulating Kohli’s team and backed them to win the World Cup this year. Replying on her tweet, Ali said, “Hogi ap ki dua pori congratulation.” However, the Pakistan fast bowler later deleted the tweet.

Hassan faced a lot of criticism after he taken to the cleaners by the Indian batsmen and finished with figures of 1 for 84 from 9 overs, the most runs conceded by a Pakistani bowler in World Cup history.

Mohammad Hafeez said Pakistan’s dismal showing at the World Cup was hurting the players, who were determined to battle back in a bid to reach the semi-finals.

Pakistan are languishing in ninth place in the 10-team table, with only Afghanistan below them, after a single victory in five matches.

The 1992 winners need to win all four of their remaining games and hope other results go in their favour, with four teams qualifying from the round-robin phase.

Their next match is against fellow strugglers South Africa at Lord’s on Sunday and Hafeez said the players were determined to make amends for their poor performances so far at the tournament in England and Wales.

“I tell you that to see the team at number nine is hurting all of us,” said veteran Hafeez, whose 84 anchored Pakistan’s innings of 348-8 in their only win, over hosts England.

They opened their campaign with a seven-wicket loss against West Indies, also going down to defeats to Australia and India, while their match against Sri Lanka was washed out.

Their final three games are against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“We failed collectively as a team,” said Hafeez.

“We could not produce a team effort and individual brilliance did not help us either. In cricket these days, you need a team performance.” “We can’t blame any single person. Everyone is responsible for failing to deliver,” added the 38-year-old, who said harsh media criticism after their heavy defeat against India had been tough on the players.

“All of us are also hurt by the negative campaign in the media where players and their families were targeted. There was talk of groupings (factions) in the team which was wrong.

“Why don’t you talk about such things when the team is winning?” Hafeez said despite the perilous situation, all was not lost for Pakistan.

“All is not finished for us,” he said. “We are focused on our next game and we are eager to win that match. We had ample time after the India game to regroup for a new beginning.”

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 15:37 IST