ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Clinical India beat Australia by 36 runs - Watch highlights of the match

It was billed as the biggest match of the World Cup so far and it lived up to all the hype. Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch which looked dry to both the captains. After being watchful against the Australian new ball bowlers, the Indian openers found their groove.

It was a measured opening partnership which set the perfect platform. Virat Kohli walked in and continued with the momentum, Shikhar Dhawan lacked a century, Hardik Pandya injected the late momentum and MS Dhoni too enjoyed himself out in the middle. KL Rahul faced 3 balls, whacked 11 runs as India finished with 352/5 in their 50 overs.

Australia too started with caution, Warner played a very watchful innings, Steve Smith was motoring along, Glenn Maxwell did Maxwell things, but the Indian bowlers had enough runs in the bank to always apply pressure by building dots in different phases. Australia fell short by 36 runs and after a dominant bowling display against South Africa, India gave a strong statement with their batting.

“A top, top win for us specially after losing that series in India. We had a point to prove against this side. We came here with intent right from ball one. The opening partnership was outstanding. I got a few runs, Hardik the way he played and MS Dhoni,” said Kohli after the match.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 10:03 IST