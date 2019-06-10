ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar identifies moment which hurt Australia ‘big time’

India batted first on a flat Oval surface and the openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave the team a solid start up front. They built the perfect platform for the rest of the batting order to capitalise. Virat Kohli followed suit, he was pacing his innings perfectly, but the final injection of momentum came when Hardik Pandya strode out to the centre.

He was promoted up the order and walked in after Shikhar Dhawan’s dismissal in the 37th over. Hardik shared an 81-run partnership with Virat Kohli and did the bulk of the scoring. However, this promotion would have ended in the very first ball had Alex Carey held on to a regulation catch. This was the break Pandya needed as he raced along to 48 off 27 balls.

Sachin Tendulkar identified the dropped catch as the turning point in the match as his innings pushed India to such a massive score.

“Alex Carey would be not so happy with what he did. Hardik was dropped first ball that cost them big time because he is someone you wouldn’t want to give him an extra chance. The first chance that he gives you better catch that ball,” Sachin told India Today.

“With Hardik having that ability to clear the boundary so effortlessly, you want to see his back when he’s going full swing you don’t want him to spend time in the middle. When we lost that wicket (Shikhar Dhawan) I was just hoping either Dhoni or Hardik should walk in and it rightly happened so,” he further added.

India rode on opener Shikhar Dhawan (117) and captain Virat Kohli’s (82) knocks to post a mammoth 352 for 5 after winning the toss.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 12:25 IST