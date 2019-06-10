ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli left stunned by MS Dhoni’s six off Mitchell Starc - watch video

India re-announced themselves as one of the favourites of the ongoing World Cup tournament after pulling off a clinical 36-run victory over Australia on Sunday. After winning the toss and electing to bat, everything went India’s way. Shikhar Dhawan scored a ton (117 off 109 balls), Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored fifties each, while Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni played useful cameos as India post a mammoth total of 352 on the board.

During Dhoni’s 27 run-knock, the wicketkeeper-batsman showcased tremendous hitting power when he hammered Mitchell Starc for the maximum in the penultimate over. Seeing the ball fly off to the ropes, skipper Virat Kohli, who was standing at the non-striker’s end, was left stunned and burst into giggles.

Dhoni smashed Starc over deep square leg when he tried to angle a 143kph screamer into the pads. Here is how Kohli reacted:

In reply to India’s 352, Australia were bundled out for 316 in 50 overs with both Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah picking three wickets each and Yuzvendra Chahal getting two wickets. India will next play against New Zealand on Thursday next week.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019