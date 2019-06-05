ICC World Cup 2019,India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma hits 23rd ODI ton, joins elite list

Rohit Sharma scored his 23rd ODI century to put India on course of victory during their ICC World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.

It was a brilliant knock by the opener as he brought up the feat in 128 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and 2 sixes.This was his second World Cup century after scoring 137 (126) against Bangladesh in Melbourne during the 2015 edition.

Thanks to this century, he also became the ninth Indian cricketer to face 12,000 international runs after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sunil Gavaskar.

When it comes to most number of ODI centuries scored by an Indian batsman, he surpassed Ganguly who has 22. Tendulkar tops the charts with 49 while skipper Kohli has scored 41 tons.

Most ODI hundreds in run chases:

25 Virat Kohli

17 Sachin Tendulkar

12 Chris Gayle

11 Tilakratne Dilshan/ ROHIT SHARMA

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers as India restricted South Africa to 227 for 9.

Chahal returned figures of four for 51 to rip the heart out of the South African batting line-up, to the delight of a large contingent of Indian fans. Faf du Plessis’ decision to bat under overcast conditions backfired with Jasprit Bumrah (10-1-35-2) setting the tone with twin blows in his opening spell.

Chris Morris, batting at number eight, provided late resistance with his fighting 42 during an eighth-wicket partnership of 66 with Kagiso Rabada, who made an unbeaten 31 -- his highest one-day international total.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 22:16 IST