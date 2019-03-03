ICC World Cup 2019: It certainly is an India vs England final - Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has predicted India will take on hosts England in the finals of the upcoming World Cup.

“It certainly is an India vs England final. I think the best thing for Virat is that he has got MS Dhoni around him - Virat has to be in the deep. From the deep, it’s not always possible.. that’s when MSD comes into play. That is Virat’s biggest plus,” Gavaskar said at the India Today Conclave.

“He has got a bowling attack which can take wickets in any kind of conditions. 390 is not going to happen with this Indian bowling attack. All-round, the team that has got, is the team that is being moulded by MSK Prasad and his co-selectors,” he further added.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: At 99 for 4 - Virat Kohli told Ravi Shastri ‘this is good’

India under captain Virat Kohli have been in rampant form in the recent past and have almost all the bases covered. In the ongoing series against Australia, which is also their last 50 overs tournament before the World Cup, the selectors have a chance to identify a couple of players for the few spots which are still up for grabs.

India won the first match in Hyderabad, thanks to the bowlers and the batting partnership between MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav. Captain Virat Kohli praised the middle order for taking up responsibility of finishing the match.

“We did a good job with the ball. The wicket didn’t offer as much as it did under the lights, which was surprising. You have experience with MS and flair with Kedar who is also experienced now. That partnership was outstanding and it was more or less a complete performance. That set the platform,” the captain said at the post-match press conference.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 17:18 IST