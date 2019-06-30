ICC World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc scripts World Cup history against New Zealand

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc created history on Saturday when he became the first cricketer to take three five-wicket hauls in World Cups when he achieved the milestone during the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against New Zealand. Starc, tournament’s best bowler so far, who returned with brilliant figures of 5 for 26.

Starc has taken 4 wickets or more in an innings a record 6 times in World Cups and his tally of 24 wickets this year is now the 2nd highest by a player in a single World Cup edition - second only to Glenn McGrath (26) in 2007.

Australia cruised to victory by 86 runs against New Zealand at Lord’s on Saturday, with batsman Usman Khawaja and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc starring for the defending champions.

Aaron Finch’s team, already through to the last four from the 10-team round-robin stage, were wobbling at 92-5 after winning the toss on a hot day.

But Khawaja (88), who received fine support from man-of-the-match Alex Carey (71) steadied the ship before he became the first victim of a last-over hat-trick from left-arm paceman Trent Boult as Australia finished on 243-9.

It proved more than enough, as New Zealand slumped to 157 all out with 38 balls to spare.

