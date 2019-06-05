ICC World Cup 2019: Mohammad Shahzad, Rashid Khan shake a leg to Salman Khan song - Watch

Afghanistan may have lost their ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against Sri Lanka on Tuesday but there was not dampening their spirits as Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan seen shaking his leg to a Bollywood number “Aaj ki party” featuring Salman Khan.

The video posted by the official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) was published with the caption - “If the @cricketworldcup was awarded to the team that has the most fun, @ACBofficials would be clear favourites 😂🕺🕺🕺 #AfghanAtalan #CWC19”

Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga starred as Sri Lanka fought back to crush Afghanistan’s hopes of a World Cup victory on Tuesday.

Afghanistan, bidding for just their second win in a World Cup match and their first over a Test nation were in command halfway through a gloomy day in Cardiff after dismissing Sri Lanka for 201.

But faced with a rain-revised target of 187 in 41 overs, their batting let them down again as they were bowled out for 152.

Pradeep took a career-best four for 31, while Malinga (three for 39) struck at both ends of the innings, finishing the match with a trademark yorker that bowled Hamid Hassan.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 18:28 IST