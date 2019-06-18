ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand predicted XI against South Africa - Spinner likely to return

New Zealand will be eying a return to the top of the points table when they take on South Africa in a blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

The Kiwis recorded wins in their opening three contests before their match against India was abandoned due to rain. Kane Williamson and Co will now look for a win in order to strengthen their position of making it into the last four of the competition.

The batting has been firing on all cylinders with Martin Guptill and Colin Munro being among the runs at the top of the order. Skipper Kane Williamson is leading their charge in the middle-order and he has been ably supported by veteran Ross Taylor and wicket-keeper-batsman Tam Latham.

Destructive all-rounders James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme pose a big threat for the opposition with their batting and bowling and they will retain their respective places in the line-up.

Pacers Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry have done more than enough in the tournament so far to justify their places in the line-up. The only change that Kiwis could spring for this clash is bringing in Ish Sodhi in place of Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

