ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa - Top five player battles

South Africa will look to avenge their 2015 semi-final defeat while New Zealand will aim to reclaim their position at the top when the two sides clash in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

South Africa, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the last edition, had a dismal start to their World Cup campaign, losing three straight games followed by a wash-out before registering their maiden win against bottom-placed Afghanistan. In contrast, New Zealand are yet to face defeat in the tournament and are lying second on the table with three wins and their match against India getting abandoned due to rain.

A look at the top 5 player battles from New Zealand vs South Africa -

Kane Williamson vs Kagiso Rabada

The New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been enjoying a good run in the form with 119 runs from 3 matches with the help of one unbeaten fifty against Afghanistan. However, South Africa will be looking to negate the threat with the help of their premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada who has a knack of picking crucial wickets. In ODI cricket, Williamson has played 43 balls against the Proteas pacer and has struggled to score runs against his raw pace.

READ: ICC World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed ignores Imran Khan, faces heat

Hashim Amla vs Trent Boult

Hashim Amla started the tournament on a disappointing note as he was injured by a pacey delivery from Jofra Archer and since then, he has struggled to score fluently. However, against the New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, he enjoys a decent strike rate of 94.57 and although Boult has dismissed him once, Amla will be looking to regain his lost form when the two square off at the top of the innings in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

Ross Taylor vs Imran Tahir

Ross Taylor has been the most successful New Zealand batsman in the ICC World Cup 2019 with 130 runs from just two innings. The right-hander slammed a brilliant half century against Bangladesh and then followed it up with another good show against Afghanistan to extend his side’s unbeaten record. However, he will not find it that easy to score off Imran Tahir who has already taken 8 wickets in the tournament.

READ: Arjun Tendulkar dismisses Surrey 2nd XI batsman with pace, movement - Watch

Quinton De Kock vs Lockie Ferguson

Quinton De Kock has been a consistent performer for South Africa in the ongoing tournament with 186 from 5 matches and although the team was struggling to win matches, De Kock scored two half centuries to steady the innings. However, Lockie Ferguson will not an easy customer to deal with for the wicket-keeper batsman as the pacer has already taken eight wickets and he will be looking to add more to his tally against the Proteas.

Colin Munro vs Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi is expected to return for the game against New Zealand at Edgbaston after passing a fitness test after the 23-year-old limped off with a hamstring injury as South Africa lost to Bangladesh on June 2. He has missed three matches since but after being put through his paces on Monday he told reporters he was raring to go. However, it will not be an easy start for him as he will come face to face with in-form opener Colin Munro who has scored 104 runs in 3 innings till now and he will once again be looking to provide his team with a brilliant start.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 18:24 IST