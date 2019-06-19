ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan announce ‘robust review’ amid World Cup struggle

The Pakistan team under captain Sarfaraz Ahmed have failed to live up to their country’s expectations and there will be a “robust review” of their performance in the last three years, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

Pakistan are still trying to salvage their World Cup campaign as they languish ninth in the 10-team standings with one win from five matches.

They are still smarting from Sunday’s heavy defeat by arch-rivals India.

The PCB is expecting the team to stage a comeback in the tournament but they would need something extraordinary to finish the group stage in the top four and make the semi-finals.

“The BoG had a discussion on the Pakistan cricket team’s recent performance across all formats,” the PCB said in a statement after a Board of Governors meeting in Lahore.

“The members agreed the team’s performance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 to date has been below expectation, but expressed faith, support and confidence in the side, and hoped they will ... bounce back strongly and finish on a high.

“...following the World Cup, the PCB will carry out a robust review and analysis of the side’s and the team support personnel’s performances in the past three years and submit their recommendations to the Chairman and the BoG for their consideration.”

The 1992 world champions next play South Africa at Lord’s on Sunday.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 23:21 IST