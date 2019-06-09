ICC World Cup 2019 points table: Huge changes in team standings after England, New Zealand wins

New Zealand cemented their spot at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 points table with a seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Saturday. Captain Kane Williamson scored a fine half-century after top performance by the New Zealand seamers led by Jimmy Neesham. (Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

The Kiwis, despite losing Martin Guptill first ball of their innings, never looked in any serious trouble chasing a paltry 173 for victory at Taunton as Williamson and Ross Taylor shared a century partnership for the third wicket before getting home with more than 17 overs to spare.

It was the Kiwis’ third consecutive victory and puts them in pole position for the semi-finals, while Afghanistan have recorded three straight losses and continue to be at the bottom of the points table of World Cup 2019.

Earlier, in the first match of the day, hosts England rose to the top of the table by registering a 106-run win over Bangladesh at Cardiff. England with 4 points in 3 matches and a very good net run rate of 1.307 are ahead of Australia, who are at the third position.

Here’s the updated points table and team standings of ICC World Cup 2019

There were a lot of changes in the highest runs-scorers’ list. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan rose to the No. 1 spot after scoring 121 in the losing cause against England. Jason Roy, who smashed 153 off 121 balls against Bangladesh jumped to the second spot in the run scorers’ list.

Here’s the list of highest run-scorers of World Cup 2019

In the bowlers’ list, Lockie Ferguson grabbed the top spot after picking up 4 wickets against Afghanistan.

Here’s the list of highest wicket-takers of ICC world Cup 2019

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 08:56 IST