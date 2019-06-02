ICC World Cup 2019: R Ashwin predicts finalists of the tournament

Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin believes that India are the favourites to win the ICC World Cup 2019 title and he said that according to him, Virat Kohli & Co will face hosts England in the final of the tournament.

“India are the favourites because look at the batting that we have. Top three we have Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. Rohit and Virat are two of the best batsmen in the world. The way Virat paces his innings and the kind of firepower that Rohit has, he is one of those batsman who can change gears any time. Apart from that we have a balanced set up,”

“Hardik Pandya has emerged as a great player, MS Dhoni is the calming influence in the middle order. Then the likes of Bumrah at the death and with the new ball. The two wrist-spinners as well. Looking at the from a long shot, the balance India has got in terms of pace, spin and the batting prowess, I think India are the favourites. Looking at the other teams, I think India and England will play in the final. That is my prediction,” Ashwin said at Salaam Cricket 2019.

India will be beginning their campaign on June 5 against South Africa while England defeated the Proteas comprehensively in the opening match of the tournament.

Earlier, former Australia spinner Shane Warne picked his dream World Cup XI and the only Indian cricket team star to make the cut was ‘The Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar.

Apart from Tendulkar, the team also included a number of big names ranging from Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara and Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralidharan.

