ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar identifies biggest strength for Virat Kohli’s India at World Cup

For India the combination of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma has been a prolific one at the top of the order and have given the team great starts which has made the job easier for the middle order. However, barring Dhawan there is no other left-hander in the batting order, which according to Sachin Tendulkar, is not an ideal situation.

He, however, believes that this particular batting order is consistent, explosive and very effective which in many ways nullifies the lack of a left-hander in the batting order.

“Ideally left-right combination is something which disturbs the bowler’s line and length and also the captain has to readjust his fielding,” Tendulkar was as quoted by Reuters.

“But if you have good quality batters, which we do, then it really doesn’t matter whether it is a left-hand right-hand combination. We have some solid batters who can deliver the punch,” he further added.

Sachin also spoke about Dhoni, a man who led them to glory in 2011, and believes that the seasoned campaigner has still a lot to offer to this Indian side.

“It’s important that someone who’s standing behind the wickets has played for such a long time and has also led India and is in the best possible position to figure out what’s happening off the surface,” the maestro added.

India play their first match against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.

First Published: May 29, 2019 13:34 IST