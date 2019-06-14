ICC World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

Winless so far in the tournament, both South Africa and Afghanistan will be eagerly looking to tick the victory box when they take on each other in a World Cup encounter here on Saturday.

Down and out, the two bottom-placed teams know that this will be their best chance to post their first win in the ongoing 50-over showpiece. This is perhaps the first time that South Africa, from the very beginning, were never in contention to make it to the semifinals but remaining winless after four matches is something unexpected.

After three straight losses against England, Bangladesh and India, their fourth match against the West Indies was abandoned due to rain. Afghanistan faced a similar fate, losing all three of their matches till now to defending champions Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Where is the South Africa vs Afghanistan of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match will take place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

At what time does the South Africa vs Afghanistan match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Saturday (June 15)

Where and how to watch live coverage of South Africa vs Afghanistan match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan match will be aired live on Star Sports 3 HD and Star Sports 3.

How to watch South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs West Indies match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 21:54 IST