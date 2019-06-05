ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs - Watch highlights

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in Cardiff by 34 runs to register their first win of the World Cup. This came after an inspired spell by Mohammad Nabi sent Sri Lanka packing for 201 after being placed at 144/1.

Chasing a revised target of 187 from a maximum 21 overs, Afghanistan slumped from 34-0 to 57-5 then battled back through a 64-run stand between Gulbadin Naib (23) and Najibullah Zadran (43).

Sri Lanka again responded and took the final five wickets for 31 runs, with recalled seamer Nuwan Pradeep getting 4-31.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

“We all believed in ourselves and we knew we have an experienced bowling unit, which is why we had five fast bowlers as we have that experience,” all-rounder Thisara Perera said after the victory.

“We had to take wickets otherwise we would have lost. So that’s why we had to stick to our basic plans and not do anything extra.” Having crumbled to 136 all out against New Zealand three days ago, Sri Lanka made a strong start with the bat against Afghanistan as Kusal Perera made 78. But they faced yet another batting disaster, losing nine wickets for 88 runs in a dramatic turn of event in the first innings.

Watch the highlights of the match:

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 11:45 IST