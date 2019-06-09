ICC World Cup 2019: Team India sweat it out in the nets ahead of crunch clash against Australia - See pictures

The players of Indian cricket team were seen sweating it out in the nets on the eve of the blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 clash against Australia at the Oval in London. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Team India are eyeing their second win in as many games in the tournament and they players were seen leaving no stones unturned in order to get the better of the defending champions.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni glove controversy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the images on social media and their post read: “#TeamIndia all geared up for the game against Australia tomorrow. Are you ready? #CWC19.”

📸📸#TeamIndia all geared up for the game against Australia tomorrow. Are you ready? #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/YQjq5buANW — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2019

Earlier, speaking to media on the eve of the match, vice-captain Rohit Sharma said is seeking to curb his natural strokeplay and bat for longer to help India’s World Cup campaign.

Also Read: Top five player battles - Virat Kohli & Co wary of Mitchell Starc threat

“I think I have played more than 200 ODIs now. If I don’t do it now, then when?” he said of his new approach ahead of Sunday’s clash with holders Australia.

“Experience teaches you a lot of things, and that is something that has come into my game of late, the past few years rather.

“You want to make sure that you start the innings and you finish off the innings as well. That gives you immense pleasure.”

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 00:15 IST