ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table - India’s defeat brings bad news for Pakistan

England not only enhanced their chances of reaching the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals by beating India on Sunday at Edgbaston by 31 runs but they also knocked Sri Lanka out of the tournament and left Pakistan on the brink. England’s victory also ended India’s unbeaten run in the World Cup and they reclaimed their position in top 4 of the points table.

Jonny Bairstow smashed a belligerent 111, Jason Roy returned from a hamstring injury to make 66 and Ben Stokes (79) provided the late burst in England’s commanding 337-7 after electing to bat on an Edgbaston featherbed.

Rohit Sharma smashed his third hundred of the tournament and Virat Kohli his fifth successive half-century but India did not get another significant partnership and finished on 306-5.

England leapfrogged Pakistan to fourth place with 10 points from eight games, while India remained second on 11 from seven matches.

Virat Kohli’s India still need one win in their remaining two matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to ensure qualification.

Australia continued to top the points table with 14 points in 7 matches.

Here’s the updated points table of ICC World Cup 2019 after India’s defeat

David Warner remained to lead the chart of highest run-scorer’s chart with 516 runs. India’s Rohit Sharma rose to No. 6 in the list with a 102-run knock against England. Here’s the complete list

India’s Mohammed Shami, who claimed a fifer against England, jumped to No. 5 in the highest wicket-takers with 13 wickets to his name in just 3 matches

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 12:31 IST